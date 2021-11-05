Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) to Hold

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$121.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$148.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$162.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$144.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$144.29.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$148.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.40. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of C$99.11 and a 52-week high of C$152.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$145.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$130.56. The firm has a market cap of C$73.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 2.9700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

In related news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 20,000 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$153.94, for a total value of C$3,078,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,420,851.43.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

