Royal Bank of Canada Trims Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Target Price to $124.00

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $101.11 on Wednesday. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $73.06 and a 12 month high of $129.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.44 and its 200-day moving average is $90.25.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $216.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

