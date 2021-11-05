RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Hits New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $14.19 and last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 20104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.88.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

RPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RPT Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 15.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the third quarter worth $254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 90.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 83,317 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the third quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 5.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 216,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 12,049 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.88.

RPT Realty Company Profile (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

