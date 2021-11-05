Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.07

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.07 and traded as high as C$33.42. Russel Metals shares last traded at C$33.28, with a volume of 147,049 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RUS shares. Laurentian lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.98.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$979.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Russel Metals Inc. will post 2.4500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 45.58%.

In related news, Director William Michael O’reilly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.12, for a total value of C$111,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$351,043.84. Also, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.95, for a total transaction of C$395,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,474,645. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,508 shares of company stock worth $1,105,186.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

