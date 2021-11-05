Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th.

Sabra Health Care REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 22.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Sabra Health Care REIT has a payout ratio of -800.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.5%.

Shares of SBRA stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.87 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.00.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBRA has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.92.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

