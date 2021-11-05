Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sabre had a negative net margin of 69.74% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. 259,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,037,272. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average of $12.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.00. Sabre has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.22.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $250,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sabre stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,310,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,987,281 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.34% of Sabre worth $53,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

