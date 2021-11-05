Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sabre had a negative net margin of 69.74% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ SABR traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. 259,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,037,272. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average of $12.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.00. Sabre has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.22.
In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $250,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Sabre Company Profile
Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.
