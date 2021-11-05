SafeBlast Trading Up 77.9% Over Last 7 Days (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded 77.9% higher against the US dollar. SafeBlast has a market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $333,878.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,199.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $598.86 or 0.00978535 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.65 or 0.00285369 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.49 or 0.00239366 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00030475 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003188 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000414 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

