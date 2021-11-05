Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 404.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $78.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.30. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.99 and a twelve month high of $87.98.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.55. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 15.05%.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, insider Ann Marie Mckeown sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $267,843.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

