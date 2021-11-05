Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Given a $7.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

SAND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.40 to C$15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.64.

Shares of NYSE SAND traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 11,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,373. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.03. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.30.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 4.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 10.8% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 27,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 31.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 248,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 60,041 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 15.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 12,054 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 88.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 38.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

