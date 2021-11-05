Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target Cut to C$39.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SAPIF. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saputo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.57.

SAPIF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.94. Saputo has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

