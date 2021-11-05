Saputo (TSE:SAP) PT Lowered to C$40.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cfra decreased their price target on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. CIBC lowered their price target on Saputo to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Saputo to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.56.

Shares of SAP traded up C$1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$31.23. The company had a trading volume of 578,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,176. Saputo has a 52-week low of C$29.22 and a 52-week high of C$42.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.24 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Saputo will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

