Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SRPT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

Shares of SRPT opened at $86.97 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $65.30 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.80 and its 200-day moving average is $78.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.50) EPS. Analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

