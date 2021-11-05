Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Major Shareholder Purchases $254,957.21 in Stock

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp acquired 44,651 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $254,957.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Commodore Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Commodore Capital Lp bought 8,880 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $50,083.20.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Commodore Capital Lp bought 39,581 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $215,716.45.

On Friday, October 22nd, Commodore Capital Lp bought 27,629 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $152,235.79.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Commodore Capital Lp bought 40,663 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $221,206.72.

On Monday, October 18th, Commodore Capital Lp acquired 36,194 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $176,264.78.

On Friday, October 15th, Commodore Capital Lp acquired 126,000 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $608,580.00.

Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

