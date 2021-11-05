Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €7.71 ($9.07).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHA shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Warburg Research set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

SHA stock traded up €0.13 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €7.01 ($8.25). 458,958 shares of the company traded hands. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($19.69). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is €7.35.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

