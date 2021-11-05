Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €172.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €150.50 ($177.06).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €153.88 ($181.04) on Monday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($89.81). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €147.79 and its 200 day moving average is €140.62.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.