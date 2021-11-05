Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 9,188 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPE has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.78.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $64,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $56.06 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $61.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 3.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.06.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 92.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

