Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 44.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,463,000 after acquiring an additional 260,232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905,839 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $35.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 82.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average is $29.54.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $1,082,170.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,576.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $670,873,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

