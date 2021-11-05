Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU) by 71.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,507 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in European Biotech Acquisition were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of European Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $8,757,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of European Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $6,281,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition by 32.9% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 465,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 115,285 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of European Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,020,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of European Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,021,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBACU opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. European Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

