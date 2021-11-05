Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,055 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of 908 Devices worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

908 Devices stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $79.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.54. The company has a quick ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.62.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 million. The company’s revenue was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 2,003 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $70,024.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 15,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,081 shares of company stock worth $3,313,601 in the last ninety days. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MASS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 908 Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 908 Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS).

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.