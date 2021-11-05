Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $1.39 Million in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 153,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of The Real Brokerage as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Creative Planning bought a new position in The Real Brokerage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAX opened at $2.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $2.88.

The Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

REAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Real Brokerage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of The Real Brokerage in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.

