Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZNTL shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly bought 1,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $68,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,436,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $77,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,800 shares of company stock worth $10,246,311. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $83.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.82. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.48 and a twelve month high of $87.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.71.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.26 EPS for the current year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

