Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International has increased its dividend payment by 4.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a payout ratio of 48.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.73. 338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,544. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 18.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,382 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

