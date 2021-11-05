Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Science 37 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SNCE opened at $10.99 on Monday. Science 37 has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $15.10.

Science 37 Company Profile

Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

