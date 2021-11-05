Scotiabank Boosts BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$68.00

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BCE from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on BCE to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$66.33.

Shares of TSE BCE traded down C$1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$63.43. 1,865,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,452,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.45 billion and a PE ratio of 19.74. BCE has a one year low of C$52.52 and a one year high of C$67.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$64.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$62.20.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.3800001 EPS for the current year.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

