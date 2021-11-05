Scotiabank Boosts Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Price Target to C$42.00

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Maple Leaf Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Maple Leaf Foods stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.58. 17,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,445. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.36. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52-week low of $18.27 and a 52-week high of $24.58.

Maple Leaf Foods, Inc engages in the production of protein food products. It operates through the Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. The Meat Protein Group segment comprised of prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, and value-added fresh pork and poultry products. The Plant Protein Group segment is composed of refrigerated plant protein products, premium grain-based protein, and vegan cheese products.

