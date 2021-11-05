Scotiabank Increases Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$31.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AC. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Air Canada in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a C$25.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Canada to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.56.

Shares of TSE:AC opened at C$24.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$8.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$15.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.00.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 7,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total value of C$165,110.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$215,469.15.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

