Scotiabank Raises Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Price Target to C$16.00

Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on Solaris Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of Solaris Resources stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77. Solaris Resources has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $12.73.

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

