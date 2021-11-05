Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Chairman Sells $298,560.00 in Stock

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $298,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $40.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.22.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,539,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,062,000 after acquiring an additional 86,072 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 15.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 448.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 16,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the third quarter worth $739,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

