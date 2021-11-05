Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $188.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Seagen reported wider-than-expected loss in Q3 while revenues beat estimates. Its lymphoma drug, Adcetris, has been performing well since its launch and contributes the majority of Seagen’s revenues. Collaboration with Japan’s Takeda for global commercialization of Adcetris is generating royalties. Seagen’s pipeline candidates are also progressing well. Padcev, Tukysa and Tivdak were recently approved for three different cancer indications. This should reduce the company’s heavy dependence on Adcetris in the future and generate a new revenue stream as well. However, high reliance on Adcetris for growth remains a woe. Hence, any regulatory setback for the drug could hurt sales significantly. Stiff competition in the target market is another concern for the company. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date.”

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SGEN. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $183.73.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $189.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.00 and a 200 day moving average of $156.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.24 and a beta of 0.80. Seagen has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $202.60.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Seagen will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 34,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $6,187,351.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $101,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,443 shares of company stock worth $25,855,719. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Seagen by 1,211.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,432,000 after acquiring an additional 997,191 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth about $130,118,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth about $99,220,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1,035.2% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 577,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,200,000 after purchasing an additional 526,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the second quarter worth about $76,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

