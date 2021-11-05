Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 54.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,645 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 23.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 8,945.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Sealed Air stock opened at $61.72 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.74. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

