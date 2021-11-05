Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regal Rexnord in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the company will earn $8.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.80. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $892.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Regal Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:RRX opened at $165.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. Regal Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $105.73 and a fifty-two week high of $165.58.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

