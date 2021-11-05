Seaport Research Partners Begins Coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)

Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

DCRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of DCRN opened at $9.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,782,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,160,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,582,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,118,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,175,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

