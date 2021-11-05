SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCWX. Barclays PLC raised its stake in SecureWorks by 159.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in SecureWorks during the first quarter worth about $119,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in SecureWorks during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SecureWorks during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in SecureWorks by 116.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCWX stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.67. SecureWorks Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCWX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $17.67.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

