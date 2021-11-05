SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEMR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of SEMrush stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.41. SEMrush has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48.

In other news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $35,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 36,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $776,221.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 615,863 shares of company stock valued at $14,634,001.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SEMrush by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

