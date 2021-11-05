Seplat Petroleum Development (LON:SEPL) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $92.47

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (LON:SEPL) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 92.47 ($1.21) and traded as low as GBX 79 ($1.03). Seplat Petroleum Development shares last traded at GBX 80 ($1.05), with a volume of 295,662 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £470.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 89.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 92.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. Seplat Petroleum Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.17%.

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It operates a seven oil and gas blocks in the Niger Delta region. The company holds 45% interest in the OML 4 that covers an area of 267 km2; OML 38 covering an area of 2,094 km2; OML 41 that covers an area of 291 km2; and OML 40, which covers an area of 498 km2 located onshore within the Niger Delta.

