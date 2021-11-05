Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund (LON:SEQI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $110.77

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 110.77 ($1.45) and traded as high as GBX 111 ($1.45). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 108.80 ($1.42), with a volume of 1,561,788 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 110.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 110.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, insider Sandra Platts acquired 372 shares of Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £416.64 ($544.34).

About Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund (LON:SEQI)

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

