ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Purchases 230,000 Shares of Stock

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ServiceSource International alerts:

On Wednesday, October 6th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $13,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 20,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,400.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 28,674 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $43,011.00.

SREV stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.92. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in ServiceSource International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,439,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,411,000 after purchasing an additional 515,146 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceSource International by 12.7% in the second quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,225,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,587 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceSource International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,957,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 112,800 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its holdings in ServiceSource International by 2,538.6% in the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 2,814,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceSource International by 2,174.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,833,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.