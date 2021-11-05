Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Upgraded at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has $90.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $101.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SHAK. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

NYSE SHAK opened at $78.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.34 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.96. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $68.23 and a 1 year high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Shake Shack by 22.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,797,000 after buying an additional 1,264,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Shake Shack by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,908,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,323,000 after buying an additional 38,717 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Shake Shack by 38.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,842,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,315,000 after buying an additional 1,058,958 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Shake Shack by 1.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,108,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,640,000 after buying an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Shake Shack by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,464,000 after buying an additional 48,092 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.