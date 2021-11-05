Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.97. Sharp shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 17,459 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sharp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sharp had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 2.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sharp Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sharp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHCAY)

Sharp Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices and Advance Display Systems. The Smart Homes segment includes mobile phones, tablets, electronic dictionaries, calculators, facsimiles, telephones, and network control unit.

