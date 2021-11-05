Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 33,608 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 162,416 shares.The stock last traded at $18.30 and had previously closed at $18.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $779.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.48.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of ($4.23) million for the quarter. Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 453.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 33,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $643,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Shattuck Labs by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,285,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,227,000 after acquiring an additional 19,503 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $4,763,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $725,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 85,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

