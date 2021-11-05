Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS.
SHEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.
SHEN opened at $27.49 on Monday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $27.16 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.23.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently 680.00%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,728,000 after buying an additional 55,039 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,804,000 after buying an additional 34,822 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,996,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 413,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,041,000 after buying an additional 18,385 shares during the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Shenandoah Telecommunications
Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.
