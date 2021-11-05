Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

SHEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

SHEN opened at $27.49 on Monday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $27.16 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.23.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 434.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently 680.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,728,000 after buying an additional 55,039 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,804,000 after buying an additional 34,822 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,996,000 after buying an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 413,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,041,000 after buying an additional 18,385 shares during the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

