Shield Protocol Trading Down 4.5% This Week (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 4th. In the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $923,218.46 and approximately $52,315.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for $3.94 or 0.00006399 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.93 or 0.00087656 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00074854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00101716 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,508.75 or 0.07328302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,426.04 or 0.99838917 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00022496 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,500 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.