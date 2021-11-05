Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Beazley (LON:BEZ)

Beazley (LON:BEZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BEZ. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Beazley from GBX 452 ($5.91) to GBX 473 ($6.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Beazley from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Beazley from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 387 ($5.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beazley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 424.44 ($5.55).

Get Beazley alerts:

Shares of BEZ stock opened at GBX 411.20 ($5.37) on Friday. Beazley has a 12-month low of GBX 291.50 ($3.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 429.80 ($5.62). The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 392.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 358.13. The firm has a market cap of £2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.90.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.