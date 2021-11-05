Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 582.71 ($7.61).

STAN stock opened at GBX 453.20 ($5.92) on Tuesday. Standard Chartered has a one year low of GBX 363.30 ($4.75) and a one year high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £13.95 billion and a PE ratio of 15.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 453.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 469.10.

In related news, insider Naguib Kheraj bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.47) per share, for a total transaction of £209,500 ($273,713.09). Also, insider José Viñals bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, with a total value of £51,980 ($67,912.20).

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

