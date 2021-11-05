Shore Capital Reaffirms Suspended Rating for Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE)

Shore Capital reissued their suspended rating on shares of Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
SAVE opened at GBX 19.35 ($0.25) on Tuesday. Savannah Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.62 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 21.20 ($0.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 18.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £192.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59.
Savannah Energy Company Profile
Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.