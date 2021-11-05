Shore Capital Reaffirms Suspended Rating for Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE)

Shore Capital reissued their suspended rating on shares of Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

SAVE opened at GBX 19.35 ($0.25) on Tuesday. Savannah Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.62 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 21.20 ($0.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 18.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £192.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59.

Savannah Energy Company Profile

Savannah Energy PLC engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Nigeria. The company holds license interest in Agadem Rift Basin prospective located in the south east Niger covering an area of approximately 13,655 square kilometers. It also has 80% interest in the Uquo field asset; 51% operated interest in the Stubb Creek field; and 80% interest in the Accugas midstream assets located in South East Nigeria.

