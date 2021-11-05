Short Interest in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Rises By 18.6%

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the September 30th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 922,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 466,347 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $188,730,000 after buying an additional 82,971 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth approximately $627,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.12.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $473.94 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $478.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.99, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

