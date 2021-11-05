Short Interest in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Increases By 19.7%

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the September 30th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.6 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $643,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STTK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STTK opened at $18.98 on Friday. Shattuck Labs has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $60.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.49 million and a P/E ratio of -7.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.48.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 453.65%. The firm had revenue of ($4.23) million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Shattuck Labs will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.