Short Interest in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Drops By 16.1%

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 6,630,000 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 791,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 501.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLG. Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

SLG stock opened at $72.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.50. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $42.94 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.61 and its 200 day moving average is $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. The company had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.