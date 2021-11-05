Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC restated their neutral rating on shares of Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SIA. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living to C$17.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$16.33.

Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$14.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of C$959.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.54. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of C$11.85 and a 1 year high of C$16.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.52.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$162.67 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is presently -1,671.43%.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

