Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.75 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.45% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Sify Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Sify Technologies stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. Sify Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Sify Technologies by 98.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 965,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 479,257 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sify Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,622,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sify Technologies by 3,713.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 205,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 200,241 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 7,174.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 81,579 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

